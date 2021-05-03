NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NREF opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

