Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Tenable has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

