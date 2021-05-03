U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAU. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of USAU opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

