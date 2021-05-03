Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

YARIY stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

