Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

