Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.47-1.57 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -436.14 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

