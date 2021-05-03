Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.20.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$35.54 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.94 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

