BorgWarner (BWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.