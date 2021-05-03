Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Buys 73 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray purchased 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).

NWG opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.57) on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.36 billion and a PE ratio of -31.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

