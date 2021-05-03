Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Acquires £80,000 in Stock

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Martin Diggle sold 200,000 shares of Scancell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Diggle sold 400,000 shares of Scancell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

Shares of LON:SCLP opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Monday. Scancell Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of £179.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71.

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

