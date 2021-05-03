Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Critical Survey

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.92 $814.80 million $5.21 34.80 SPI Energy $97.88 million 1.54 -$15.26 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $178.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SPI Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of June 29, 2020, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

