two’s Quiet Period Will End on May 10th (NYSE:TWOA)

TWO’s (NYSE:TWOA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. TWO had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TWO’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TWOA opened at $9.87 on Monday. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

