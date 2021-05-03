Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 4th. Lava Therapeutics B.V. had issued 6,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

LVTX opened at $11.90 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

