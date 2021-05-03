ACV Auctions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACVA) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 3rd. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During ACV Auctions’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

ACVA opened at $33.99 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

