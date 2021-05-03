ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $10.20 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

