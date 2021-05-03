Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRZ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an underperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a tender rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Transat A.T. has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.