Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.75 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a na rating and set a C$2.00 price objective (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.46.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of YGR stock opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$93.06 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.40 million. Analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.