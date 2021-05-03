BMO Capital Markets Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$17.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares raised Uni-Select from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.36.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$577.31 million and a P/E ratio of -14.77. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.63.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

