$303.39 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $303.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.05 million and the highest is $309.10 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.