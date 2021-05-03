Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.94-5.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.57.

CPT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

