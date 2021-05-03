Treat DAO Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002598 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $5,563.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00737600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.04 or 1.00045885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

