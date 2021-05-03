Zelwin (ZLW) Hits Market Capitalization of $385.69 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Zelwin has a total market cap of $385.69 million and $242,687.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00009428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

