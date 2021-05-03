CACHE Gold Price Tops $57.09 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $57.09 or 0.00098469 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $133,408.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.75 or 0.00875717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,489.18 or 0.09467163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048347 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 51,795 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

