Fuse Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $1.72 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00279197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01105645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00732630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,987.03 or 0.99944340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.