Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 197,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.