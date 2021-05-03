Lendefi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $14,761.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00279482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01103768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00732755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.55 or 1.00089664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

