The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.54-3.66 EPS.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 353,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

