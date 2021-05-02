Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

