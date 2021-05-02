Celo Dollar Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $93,413.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,746,859 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

