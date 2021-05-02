Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.25-8.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 805,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.47.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

