Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.25-8.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 805,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.47.
In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
