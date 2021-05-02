CVCoin Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. CVCoin has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $59,964.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00279216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01105035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00727245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.68 or 0.99796376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

