Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,770.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Arqma has a market cap of $385,693.12 and $1,770.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.82 or 0.05234071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.55 or 0.01723989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00470006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00716818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00580764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00076662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00424291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004265 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,142,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,098,308 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.