Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00004140 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00470006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

