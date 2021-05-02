Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Qumu stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,841. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

