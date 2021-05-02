Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Fantom has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $333.51 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 129.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00854616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.97 or 0.09296938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048286 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

