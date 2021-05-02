SuperLauncher Hits One Day Volume of $107,019.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $107,019.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,281,123 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

