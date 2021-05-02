Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MHK traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. The company had a trading volume of 737,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,459. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.06.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

