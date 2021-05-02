Bounty0x Market Cap Reaches $963,943.93 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $963,943.93 and approximately $86,149.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.