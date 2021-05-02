KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.KLA also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.47-4.35 EPS.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.01 on Friday, reaching $315.35. 1,434,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.71.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

