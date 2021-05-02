Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.38 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.15-0.05) EPS.

LLNW stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,158,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,151. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $392.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

