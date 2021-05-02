Expanse Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $34,055.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,223.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.95 or 0.05191979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.27 or 0.01723137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.13 or 0.00470816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00714777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00583142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.88 or 0.00427453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars.

