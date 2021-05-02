CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $53.00. 177,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

