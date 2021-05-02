BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.41.
NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62.
In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
