BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.41.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

