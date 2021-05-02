QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $414,511.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

