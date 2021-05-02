Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0047

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 93.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $61,133.76 and approximately $327.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

