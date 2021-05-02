Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.50-$6.55 EPS.

NYSE:DLR traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

