BTMX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, BTMX has traded 5% higher against the dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $703.12 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

