Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $293,827.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00279422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.01096630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00723408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.49 or 1.00122526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

