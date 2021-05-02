$0.30 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 219,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,475. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.42.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

