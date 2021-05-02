Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.38 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.15-0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLNW. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 10,158,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,151. The stock has a market cap of $392.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.